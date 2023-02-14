JCS chief calls for 'bold' punishment against potential enemy provocations
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer called on front-line troops Tuesday to carry out a "bold" punishment against potential enemy provocations, his office said, as Seoul is striving to sharpen its deterrence against evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the call as he visited the Army's 2nd Corps for discussions on "concrete action plans to achieve a victory in a potential fight against an enemy," according to the JCS.
"(Kim) instructed troops to build a 'decisive combat posture' for each enemy provocation type, and carry out a punishment in a bold manner on the ground should an enemy provoke," the JCS said in a press release.
Kim also visited a border unit of the 15th Infantry Division to inspect its readiness.
There, he warned that the "enemy would provoke in a situation that the South can hardly predict."
"In a contingency, troops should obliterate the enemy's will to conduct additional provocations through a bold response without any indecision," he was quoted as saying.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits