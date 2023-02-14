Seoul shares up late Tue. morning on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning on overnight Wall Street gains ahead of the release of the United States' key inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 17.94 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,470.64 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks rallied after a New York Federal Reserve consumer survey, which showed that Americans lowered their expectations for future income growth, suggested that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January due out Tuesday (local time) might come in better shape than previously feared.
The CPI will set the tone for the Fed's monetary tightening policy down the road.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.48 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.14 percent.
Most top-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.11 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 2.87 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.77 percent, and Samsung SDI climbed 1.11 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.4 percent, and its affiliate Kia increased 0.27 percent.
Major bio shares lost ground, with Samsung Biologics inching down 0.37 percent and Celltrion losing 0.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,270.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 7 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
