Hanjin establishes Indonesia subsidiary to strengthen logistics biz
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Transportation Co. said Tuesday it converted its representative office in Indonesia's Jakarta into a corporation last month, as the logistics company tries to diversify its business portfolio amid Indonesia's growing e-commerce market.
With the transition, the logistics company plans to expand its businesses by 2025, including warehousing, truck delivery and e-commerce logistics services.
Before the conversion, Hanjin's office in Indonesia mainly focused on sea and air forwarding services of international freight.
The move came as Indonesia's e-commerce market has rapidly grown in recent years and more South Korean companies are trying to enter the archipelago country, a Hanjin official said.
Hanjin aims to secure new clients in the country and offer cross boarder trading services in partnership with other Hanjin subsidiaries in Southeast Asia, it said.
Hanjin has four subsidiaries in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia, and representative offices in Thailand and Singapore.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for revenge murder at subway station
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman