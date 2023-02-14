Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria

All News 11:31 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging swift support measures for quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

The resolution passed the assembly's plenary session with an endorsement of 228 of 229 seated lawmakers. One was an abstention vote.

The resolution centers on supporting rescue and restoration operations in the two countries and providing safety measures for Korean immigrants, students and travelers there. It also calls for mourning victims and comforting their families.

Lawmakers also approved donating 3 percent of their salaries to support quake victims.

Earlier this week, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to mobilize all available resources to secure maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey. Seoul has also dispatched a disaster relief team to the country, which has rescued eight people.

Lawmakers attend a plenary session at the National Assembly on Feb. 14, 2023, to pass a resolution urging swift support measures for quake-hit Turkey and Syria. (Yonhap)

