E-Mart 2022 net profit down 36.1 pct to 1.01 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 1.01 trillion won (US$800.9 million), down 36.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 145.1 billion won, down 54.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 17.7 percent to 29.33 trillion won.

(END)