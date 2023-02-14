KCC swings to profits in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 79.5 billion won (US$62.7 million), shifting from a loss of 232.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 57.6 billion won, down 22.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.7 percent to 1.64 trillion won.

