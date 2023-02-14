KCC shifts to profits in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 28.5 billion won (US$22.5 million), swinging from a loss of 53.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 20.3 percent on-year to 467.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 15.3 percent to 6.77 trillion won.

