Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has regained the lead against three other candidates, including front-runner Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, in the race for party leadership, a poll showed Tuesday.
In the survey of 861 PPP supporters conducted by KOPRA on Saturday and Sunday, Kim earned 41 percent of support, up 10 percentage points from the previous survey, while Ahn fell to second place with 27 percent, down 8 percentage points.
The previous survey was conducted in late January before the PPP shortlisted the four top contenders to run for party leader in a national convention slated for March 8.
Chun Ha-ram, a lawyer considered close to ousted chair Lee Jun-seok, placed third with 13 percent, closely trailed by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn at 12 percent.
In a hypothetical two-way contest between Kim and Ahn, Kim earned 52 percent, overtaking Ahn with 42 percent. In the previous survey, Ahn had led the race at 51 percent, followed by Kim with 43 percent.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
The upcoming race carries added significance as the new leader will be tasked to lead the party to win a majority in the parliament, now controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party, and support President Yoon Suk Yeol in the National Assembly in the remainder of his five-year term until 2027.
The party will hold a runoff if none wins a majority and announce the results on March 12.
