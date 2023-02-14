Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure remains in red in Q4

All News 15:04 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 8.9 billion won (US$7.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 5.4 billion, compared with a loss of 42.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 329.8 percent to 92.8 billion won.
