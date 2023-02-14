Grand Korea Leisure remains in red in 2022
All News 15:04 February 14, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 22.7 billion won (US$17.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13.9 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 145.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 208.1 percent to 262.1 billion won.
