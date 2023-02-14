SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,800 DN 4,900

OCI 93,400 UP 500

S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,400

HMM 22,150 UP 750

LS ELECTRIC 49,800 UP 300

HtlShilla 81,300 DN 300

KorZinc 538,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI WIA 54,900 UP 800

SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 50

IS DONGSEO 35,750 DN 200

Hanssem 46,250 DN 250

F&F 151,900 UP 800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 DN 350

Hanmi Science 30,900 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 74,600 UP 300

MERITZ SECU 6,700 UP 70

LG Innotek 281,000 UP 3,500

MS IND 18,890 UP 970

SamsungElecMech 144,900 UP 300

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,160 UP 290

SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 1,500

Kogas 32,100 DN 400

KSOE 84,000 DN 200

DB HiTek 47,900 UP 1,200

CJ 81,400 DN 700

SK hynix 93,400 UP 2,800

Youngpoong 620,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,150 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,600 UP 250

LX INT 33,150 UP 50

Hanwha 28,550 DN 450

DWEC 4,460 UP 10

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 334,500 DN 12,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 3,300 UP 5

SAMSUNG SDS 128,400 UP 4,400

KEPCO KPS 34,900 DN 100

LG H&H 700,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 676,000 UP 6,000

