KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,800 DN 4,900
OCI 93,400 UP 500
S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,400
HMM 22,150 UP 750
LS ELECTRIC 49,800 UP 300
HtlShilla 81,300 DN 300
KorZinc 538,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 54,900 UP 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 35,750 DN 200
Hanssem 46,250 DN 250
F&F 151,900 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 DN 350
Hanmi Science 30,900 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 74,600 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 6,700 UP 70
LG Innotek 281,000 UP 3,500
MS IND 18,890 UP 970
SamsungElecMech 144,900 UP 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,160 UP 290
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 32,100 DN 400
KSOE 84,000 DN 200
DB HiTek 47,900 UP 1,200
CJ 81,400 DN 700
SK hynix 93,400 UP 2,800
Youngpoong 620,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,150 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,600 UP 250
LX INT 33,150 UP 50
Hanwha 28,550 DN 450
DWEC 4,460 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 334,500 DN 12,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,300 UP 5
SAMSUNG SDS 128,400 UP 4,400
KEPCO KPS 34,900 DN 100
LG H&H 700,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 676,000 UP 6,000
