KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 February 14, 2023

KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 39,450 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,400 DN 200
KIH 61,600 UP 600
Celltrion 161,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,400 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 113,300 UP 6,100
TKG Huchems 19,260 UP 150
JB Financial Group 9,480 DN 430
DAEWOONG PHARM 123,000 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 DN 1,200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24150 DN50
NCsoft 421,500 DN 6,500
DONGSUH 20,450 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 14,760 DN 40
SamsungEng 27,200 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,140 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 0
SAMSUNG C&T 113,100 DN 700
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,400 UP 200
COSMAX 80,100 UP 500
KIWOOM 106,000 UP 3,500
SK 198,000 UP 2,000
Hanon Systems 8,970 UP 100
PanOcean 6,030 DN 100
DSME 26,500 UP 500
HDSINFRA 8,280 UP 70
Doosan Enerbility 15,960 UP 240
Doosanfc 34,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 126,900 UP 1,600
Kangwonland 21,400 0
KT 33,350 DN 200
NAVER 224,000 UP 1,000
LG Display 14,700 UP 350
Kakao 65,000 UP 700
KT&G 88,600 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,551 UP 10
DongkukStlMill 12,920 UP 20
(MORE)

