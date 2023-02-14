KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 1,200

ShinhanGroup 39,450 DN 1,350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,400 DN 200

KIH 61,600 UP 600

Celltrion 161,400 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,400 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 113,300 UP 6,100

TKG Huchems 19,260 UP 150

JB Financial Group 9,480 DN 430

DAEWOONG PHARM 123,000 DN 1,700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 DN 1,200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24150 DN50

NCsoft 421,500 DN 6,500

DONGSUH 20,450 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 14,760 DN 40

SamsungEng 27,200 UP 100

LG Uplus 11,140 UP 120

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 0

SAMSUNG C&T 113,100 DN 700

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,400 UP 200

COSMAX 80,100 UP 500

KIWOOM 106,000 UP 3,500

SK 198,000 UP 2,000

Hanon Systems 8,970 UP 100

PanOcean 6,030 DN 100

DSME 26,500 UP 500

HDSINFRA 8,280 UP 70

Doosan Enerbility 15,960 UP 240

Doosanfc 34,750 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 150

LOTTE CONF 126,900 UP 1,600

Kangwonland 21,400 0

KT 33,350 DN 200

NAVER 224,000 UP 1,000

LG Display 14,700 UP 350

Kakao 65,000 UP 700

KT&G 88,600 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,551 UP 10

DongkukStlMill 12,920 UP 20

