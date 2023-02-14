KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyundai M&F INS 31,400 DN 50
SKNetworks 3,990 DN 30
Daesang 20,700 DN 150
GCH Corp 16,950 DN 60
LOTTE 31,700 UP 200
LotteChilsung 172,900 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,060 DN 120
POSCO Holdings 307,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 173,700 UP 2,100
AmoreG 43,550 UP 950
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,850 DN 2,150
HANWHA LIFE 2,535 UP 20
LIG Nex1 78,200 DN 400
AMOREPACIFIC 151,900 UP 2,800
Fila Holdings 39,750 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,360 UP 80
GS 43,550 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,800 DN 200
KCC 242,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 67,900 UP 500
ORION Holdings 16,070 UP 100
Daewoong 18,550 UP 60
TaekwangInd 733,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,970 UP 90
Boryung 9,160 UP 10
POSCO CHEMICAL 228,500 0
LG Corp. 80,900 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 UP 600
KAL 23,300 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 16,000
LS 66,100 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 UP200
DB INSURANCE 65,800 UP 300
GC Corp 128,900 UP 600
DongwonInd 45,750 DN 450
SLCORP 27,400 UP 1,150
Yuhan 52,100 DN 200
KPIC 162,200 UP 100
GS E&C 22,350 UP 50
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
