SamsungElec 63,200 UP 300

NHIS 9,610 UP 30

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,120 DN 10

SKC 92,600 UP 800

SGBC 51,200 UP 2,700

Hyosung 69,800 UP 100

Nongshim 357,500 UP 2,500

Shinsegae 211,000 DN 2,000

Ottogi 470,000 DN 1,000

GS Retail 30,450 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 142,900 UP 600

S-1 57,200 UP 400

KEPCO 19,170 DN 130

DWS 42,100 0

SamsungSecu 34,200 DN 50

KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 100

ZINUS 33,800 UP 50

Mobis 213,000 UP 5,500

Hanchem 211,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 89,000 UP 1,500

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,100 UP 700

SKTelecom 47,700 0

HyundaiElev 29,000 UP 150

Asiana Airlines 14,140 DN 270

IBK 10,400 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,700 DN 1,100

Handsome 26,500 UP 50

COWAY 57,100 UP 400

ShinpoongPharm 21,200 UP 100

DL 57,900 DN 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,790 UP 90

KIA CORP. 73,500 UP 300

HITEJINRO 25,450 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 86,500 0

DOOSAN 86,800 DN 600

SK Innovation 167,500 DN 1,600

POONGSAN 34,400 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 53,000 DN 2,300

Hansae 16,690 0

Youngone Corp 44,450 UP 1,400

(MORE)