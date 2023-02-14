KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungElec 63,200 UP 300
NHIS 9,610 UP 30
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,120 DN 10
SKC 92,600 UP 800
SGBC 51,200 UP 2,700
Hyosung 69,800 UP 100
Nongshim 357,500 UP 2,500
Shinsegae 211,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 470,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 30,450 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 142,900 UP 600
S-1 57,200 UP 400
KEPCO 19,170 DN 130
DWS 42,100 0
SamsungSecu 34,200 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 100
ZINUS 33,800 UP 50
Mobis 213,000 UP 5,500
Hanchem 211,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 89,000 UP 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,100 UP 700
SKTelecom 47,700 0
HyundaiElev 29,000 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 14,140 DN 270
IBK 10,400 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,700 DN 1,100
Handsome 26,500 UP 50
COWAY 57,100 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 21,200 UP 100
DL 57,900 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,790 UP 90
KIA CORP. 73,500 UP 300
HITEJINRO 25,450 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 86,500 0
DOOSAN 86,800 DN 600
SK Innovation 167,500 DN 1,600
POONGSAN 34,400 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 53,000 DN 2,300
Hansae 16,690 0
Youngone Corp 44,450 UP 1,400
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits