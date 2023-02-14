CSWIND 69,000 DN 2,300

GKL 20,700 UP 200

KOLON IND 45,100 DN 100

HanmiPharm 273,500 UP 4,500

SD Biosensor 27,950 DN 150

Meritz Financial 43,600 UP 650

BNK Financial Group 6,940 DN 100

emart 110,000 UP 7,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 50 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 43,650 UP 200

KRAFTON 174,300 UP 2,100

WooriFinancialGroup 12,590 DN 360

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,000 DN 3,000

BGF Retail 185,200 UP 300

PIAM 32,250 UP 450

HANJINKAL 41,850 UP 1,300

SKCHEM 83,300 UP 900

CHONGKUNDANG 80,800 DN 600

HDC-OP 10,790 0

DoubleUGames 47,150 DN 200

SKBS 72,300 UP 300

HD HYUNDAI 61,500 DN 1,300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,670 DN 30

HL MANDO 46,950 UP 750

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,670 UP 20

ORION 124,000 UP 2,300

HYOSUNG TNC 433,000 DN 2,500

Netmarble 60,700 UP 1,700

HANILCMT 11,330 DN 60

Doosan Bobcat 37,450 UP 400

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 UP 600

SK ie technology 66,600 0

LG Energy Solution 525,000 UP 3,000

DL E&C 34,850 DN 50

kakaopay 60,200 UP 1,000

K Car 13,350 DN 500

HYBE 202,000 UP 13,000

KakaoBank 26,100 UP 200

SKSQUARE 37,000 UP 450

(END)