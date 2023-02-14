KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 69,000 DN 2,300
GKL 20,700 UP 200
KOLON IND 45,100 DN 100
HanmiPharm 273,500 UP 4,500
SD Biosensor 27,950 DN 150
Meritz Financial 43,600 UP 650
BNK Financial Group 6,940 DN 100
emart 110,000 UP 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,650 UP 200
KRAFTON 174,300 UP 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,590 DN 360
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 185,200 UP 300
PIAM 32,250 UP 450
HANJINKAL 41,850 UP 1,300
SKCHEM 83,300 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 80,800 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,790 0
DoubleUGames 47,150 DN 200
SKBS 72,300 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 61,500 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,670 DN 30
HL MANDO 46,950 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,670 UP 20
ORION 124,000 UP 2,300
HYOSUNG TNC 433,000 DN 2,500
Netmarble 60,700 UP 1,700
HANILCMT 11,330 DN 60
Doosan Bobcat 37,450 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 UP 600
SK ie technology 66,600 0
LG Energy Solution 525,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 34,850 DN 50
kakaopay 60,200 UP 1,000
K Car 13,350 DN 500
HYBE 202,000 UP 13,000
KakaoBank 26,100 UP 200
SKSQUARE 37,000 UP 450
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits