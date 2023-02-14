Anti-Yoon activists draw fire for shooting toy arrows at president's photo
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Liberal civic groups organizing a series of rallies in Seoul to call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation have come under fire after some people shot toy arrows at photos of Yoon, first lady Kim Kun-hee and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon during their latest rally.
The civic groups held their 26th rally around Namdaemun in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon to demand Yoon's resignation and a special counsel investigation into Kim's alleged irregularities in the past.
At that time, a tent named "Shooting at Yoon Suk Yeol" was set up near the central stage.
People were asked to shoot toy arrows at dolls with portraits of Yoon, Kim and Han attached to their faces. In the background, there was also a target with the president's face in the center and many anti-Yoon slogans.
The civic groups disclosed a photo of a rally participant shooting a toy arrow at the portraits in an internet cafe the following day, while some individual participants also posted related videos on their blogs.
A civic activist has defended the event as a "satirical performance" that can be allowed against the president in a democratic society.
Among conservatives, however, Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party has denounced the event as deviant behavior, saying it is lamentable to see people express excessive antipathy just because of their different political positions.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey