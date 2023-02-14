Korea Aerospace Industries remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 23.2 billion won (US$18.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 37.5 billion, compared with a loss of 13 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 868.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

