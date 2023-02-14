Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries remains in red in Q4

All News 16:06 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 23.2 billion won (US$18.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 37.5 billion, compared with a loss of 13 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 868.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Aerospace Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!