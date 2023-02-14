Korea Aerospace Industries 2022 net income up 117.4 pct to 115.9 bln won
All News 16:07 February 14, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 115.9 billion won (US$91.3 million), up 117.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 141.6 billion won, up 142.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 8.8 percent to 2.78 trillion won.
