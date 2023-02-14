Hyundai Green Food remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 42.2 billion won (US$33.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 7.4 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 3.5 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 16.2 percent to 1.05 trillion won.

