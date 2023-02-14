Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food 2022 net income up 20.6 pct to 49.8 bln won

All News 16:29 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 49.8 billion won (US$39.2 million), up 20.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 68.7 billion won, up 17.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 12.5 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
