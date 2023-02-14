S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 14, 2023
All News 16:31 February 14, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.493 3.478 +1.5
2-year TB 3.522 3.532 -1.0
3-year TB 3.429 3.452 -2.3
10-year TB 3.398 3.430 -3.2
2-year MSB 3.482 3.508 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.207 4.252 -4.5
91-day CD 3.480 3.480 0.0
