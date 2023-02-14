Japanese comic book series 'Slam Dunk' sells over 1 mln copies in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk" has sold over 1 million copies in South Korea on the back of the popularity of its animated film adaptation, its local publisher said Tuesday.

The repackaged version of the book series by Takehiko Inoue has seen a resurgence in sales since Jan. 4, when the animated film "The First Slam Dunk" hit local screens.

Daiwon C.I., its publishing company, anticipated robust sales in the short term due to strong demand from fans.

"We are continuing to print (the repackaged edition), and the number of copies is likely to go over 1.4 million by April," an official at Daiwon C.I. said.

The 20-book series was published in 2018 by shortening an earlier edition composed of 31 volumes.

Takehiko Inoue wrote the comic series, which ran from 1990 to 1996, and took helm of the animated film.

The publisher is currently accepting reservations for a special edition, "Slamdunk Re:Source," which includes behind-the-scenes stories about the animation production, an interview with Takehiko, character designs and sketches.

About 50,000 copies of the special edition are currently in press, and they are set to hit bookshelves next week, it said.

The recent success of the comic series can be attributed to the popularity of the animated film, which has attracted both older and younger audiences with its captivating story of an undefeated spirit and nostalgia for the 1990s.

"The First Slam Dunk" has been a domestic box office hit, drawing in 2.9 million moviegoers in South Korea and holding the top spot for the past three weeks.

