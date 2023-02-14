Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook & Company shifts to loss in Q4

All News 16:54 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 57.9 billion won (US$45.6 million), swinging from a profit of 22.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 59 percent on-year to 13.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 10 percent to 227.1 billion won.
