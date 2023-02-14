Hankook & Company 2022 net income down 20.5 pct to 159.1 bln won
All News 16:55 February 14, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 159.1 billion won (US$125.3 million), down 20.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 4.5 percent on-year to 238.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 13.1 percent to 1.08 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea and Japan will jointly deter N. Korean threat: Wendy Sherman
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey