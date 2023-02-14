Hankook & Company 2022 net income down 20.5 pct to 159.1 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 159.1 billion won (US$125.3 million), down 20.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 4.5 percent on-year to 238.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 13.1 percent to 1.08 trillion won.

