Hankook & Company 2022 net income down 20.5 pct to 159.1 bln won

All News 16:55 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 159.1 billion won (US$125.3 million), down 20.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 4.5 percent on-year to 238.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 13.1 percent to 1.08 trillion won.
