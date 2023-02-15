Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Artificial intelligence is more human than humans (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 400,000 leave home amid despair; even silver lining of hope disappears (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S.-China in partnership work around IRA; Korean battery firms stabbed in back (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kakao T fined 25.7 bln won for manipulating algorithm for more cab calls (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't mulling automatic adjustment of pension, extension of payment period (Segye Times)
-- Pizza delivery costs whopping 8,000 won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Parties agree to empower veterans affairs ministry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kakao T manipulates cab calls (Hankyoreh)
-- Mom armed with guns searches for stolen democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Here comes heating bill bomb again (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-chip act that Yoon saved is about to sink over parties' opposition (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Foreigners fitting in as regular company employees (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea hopeful of fund inflow from MSCI upgrade to developed market (Korea Herald)
-- Court ruling lets two Russian men seek refugee status in Korea (Korea Times)
