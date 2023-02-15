BTS' Suga to hold first individual world tour
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.
The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
Starting with Belmont Park on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States -- Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland -- as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.
This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Leaner and meaner, Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong ready to attack fastballs in Year 3