Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 15, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 02/-2 Snow 70

Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 06/00 Cloudy 30

Jeju 09/04 Rain 60

Daegu 06/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 06/02 Rain 30

