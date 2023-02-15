Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 15, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 06/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 05/-4 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 02/-2 Snow 70
Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 06/00 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/04 Rain 60
Daegu 06/-1 Cloudy 30
Busan 06/02 Rain 30
(END)
