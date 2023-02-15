S. Korea opens massive data center for AI research

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Wednesday it has opened a massive computing data center for artificial intelligence studies as part of the country's plan to build a world-class AI research network.

The Research Data Center of AI Innovation Hub, located in the Seoul campus of Korea University, is a computing lab with 35 petaFLOPS computers, which enable up to 100 researchers to carry out projects at the same time, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

FLOPS, standing for floating point operations per second, refers to the unit of measurement that calculates the performance capability of a supercomputer.

One petaFLOPS is equal to 1 quadrillion FLOPS, capable of helping 7.6 billion people make 130,000 calculations per second.

The ministry said it will invest a combined 44.5 billion won (US$34.9 million) into the data center by 2025 to integrate AI capabilities of local universities, companies and research centers and establish a national AI research network on a global level.

More than 631 scholars and researchers from 203 institutions participate in state-sponsored AI research projects, like hyperscale deep learning, spatial-temporal reasoning and speech synthesis, at the new data center.

The ministry said the data center will play a role in helping South Korea keep up with the rapid change in the AI sector triggered by the emergence of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

