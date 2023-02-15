S. Korea asks Pacific island nations to support World Expo bid

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean government official held a meeting with ambassadors from six Pacific island nations and asked them to support Seoul's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan, officials said Wednesday.

The meeting was held Tuesday in New York between Bang Moon-kyu, minister for government policy coordination, and U.N.-based envoys from Nauru, Maldives, Vanuatu, Tonga, Tuvalu and Fiji, the minister's office said in a statement.

"As 2030 is the first year of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a platform is needed to discuss solutions to common human challenges such as climate change and technology gaps," Bang said.

South Korea plans to host an inaugural summit with Pacific island nations this year as Seoul seeks to expand its diplomatic influence in the region.

Bang pledged that South Korea will strengthen cooperation with Pacific island nations through its development aid programs and business projects.

Bang was in New York as he was en route to the Bahamas to attend a summit of Caribbean Community member nations as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Bang Moon-kyu (4th from L), minister for government policy coordination, poses for a photo at a meeting with U.N.-based envoys from Pacific island nations on Feb. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by the minister's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)