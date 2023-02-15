'Physical: 100 ' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Netflix survival show "Physical: 100" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.
Premiered on Jan. 24, the Korean variety show was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 30- Feb. 5 with 41.6 million viewing hours.
The Korean variety show has gained popularity across the world with its gladiator-style fighting and a setting reminiscent of Netflix series "Squid Game."
It pits 100 contestants against each other to test their physical capabilities with a simple rule: Get physical and be the last one standing for a cash prize of 300 million won (US$238,890).
Two episodes have been released every Tuesday, with the ninth and final episode set for streaming next week.
In addition to the survival show, five Korean drama series have made it to the top rankings in the non-English TV show category this week.
Korean cable channel tvN's romantic comedy "Crash Course in Romance" ranked second, while tvN's 2021 series "True Beauty" was No. 5 on the list.
Cable channel JTBC's "The Interest of Love" placed sixth, followed by tvN's "Alchemy of Souls: Part 2" and Netflix series "Love to Hate You."
