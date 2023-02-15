(LEAD) S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to join air show in Australia

(ATTN: ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team departed Wednesday for Australia to join an international air show set to begin late this month, the armed service said.

The team left an air base in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul, to participate in the biennial Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition slated to take place at Avalon Airport in Geelong from Feb. 28 to March 5.



T-50B supersonic jets of the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team move along a runway at an air base in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 15, 2023, before they take off to join an international air show in Australia.

For the show, the Air Force has mobilized some 120 personnel, including 11 pilots, as well as nine T-50B supersonic jets and three C-130 transport aircraft.

"During the air show, the team plans to perform 24 high-level air maneuvers with an aim to enhance the friendship between the Air Forces of South Korea and Australia and promote the excellence of South Korea-made aircraft," the armed service said in a press release.

The South's Air Force had considered sending the Black Eagles team to the Australian show in 2021 but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

T-50B supersonic jets of the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team take off from an air base in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 15, 2023, to join an international air show in Australia.

