China says it will resume issuance of short-term visas for S. Koreans this week
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- China will restart issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans later this week, its embassy in Seoul said Wednesday, in response to South Korea's resumption of short-term visas for travelers from China.
The embassy announced through social media that the measure will become effective Saturday.
Last week, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors following the peaking of China's COVID-19 infection wave and virus situations entering a phase of stabilization.
In early January, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the neighboring nation.
China suspended short-term visa issuance for South Koreans in apparent retaliation for what it called "discriminatory" entry restrictions.
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady