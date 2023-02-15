China says it will resume issuance of short-term visas for S. Koreans this week

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- China will restart issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans later this week, its embassy in Seoul said Wednesday, in response to South Korea's resumption of short-term visas for travelers from China.

The embassy announced through social media that the measure will become effective Saturday.

Last week, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors following the peaking of China's COVID-19 infection wave and virus situations entering a phase of stabilization.

In early January, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the neighboring nation.

China suspended short-term visa issuance for South Koreans in apparent retaliation for what it called "discriminatory" entry restrictions.

This file photo shows a Chinese visa application center in downtown Seoul on Jan. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)



