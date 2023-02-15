S. Korea to participate in int'l conference on Ukraine reconstruction

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will participate in an international conference in Poland this week to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine's infrastructure torn down by Russia's invasion, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Officials from the South Korean Embassy in Poland, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and others will participate in "ReBuild Ukraine 2023," slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Warsaw, and present Seoul's assistance measures to Ukraine and introduce key South Korean construction firms.

The conference aims to attract external financing for reconstruction projects in Ukraine and to boost exchanges with the construction and manufacturing industries for future recovery projects. Over 300 governmental institutions, nongovernmental organizations and companies from 22 countries will participate.

South Korea will continue to support Ukraine's recovery efforts by actively participating in relevant discussions with the global community, the ministry said.

This file photo taken Jan. 8, 2023, shows a badly damaged apartment building in Irpin, near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, amid Russia's war in Ukraine. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)