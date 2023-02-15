The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 15, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.51 3.50
2-M 3.52 3.51
3-M 3.53 3.52
6-M 3.60 3.58
12-M 3.64 3.62
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady