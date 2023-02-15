The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(2nd LD) S. Korea adds 411,000 jobs on-year in January, lowest in nearly 2 year

SEOUL -- South Korea added the lowest number of additional jobs in nearly two years in January, with the growth slowing for the eighth consecutive month amid economic uncertainties and higher borrowing costs, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people stood at 27.36 million last month, up some 411,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest on-year growth since the 314,000 on-year gain tallied in March 2021.



China says it will resume issuance of short-term visas for S. Koreans this week

BEIJING -- China will restart issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans later this week, its embassy in Seoul said Wednesday, in response to South Korea's resumption of short-term visas for travelers from China.

The embassy announced through social media that the measure will become effective Saturday.



Samsung Electronics to borrow more than US$15 bln from display unit for investment

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics plans to borrow more than US$15 billion from its display-making subsidiary to secure operational costs, the company has said.

The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it will borrow 20 trillion won (US$15.78 billion) from Samsung Display at an interest rate of 4.6 percent to "secure working capital."



BTS' Suga to hold first individual world tour

SEOUL -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.

The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.

Starting with Belmont Park on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States -- Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland -- as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.



Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday the government plans to freeze railroad, postal and other public utility fees in the first half of the year to help ease people's economic burdens.

Yoon announced the plan during an emergency economic and public livelihood meeting held amid a public outcry over soaring heating bills, high interest rates and rising inflation.

Yoon also called on the communications and financial industries to take part in sharing the people's economic burden by actively taking steps to contain prices.



(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms ironclad commitment to security of S. Korea in bilateral talks

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the security and defense of South Korea in talks with her South Korean counterpart Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Sherman also underscored the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence in a bilateral meeting with South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, according to the ministry.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to discuss Inflation Reduction Act, supply chains

SEOUL -- South Korea's First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin will visit the United States this week for talks on pending issues of mutual concerns, including follow-up measures of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and cooperation on advanced industry sectors, his office said Wednesday.

During his three-day stay that begins Wednesday (U.S. time), Jang will meet with senior officials of the U.S. Commerce Department and the White House to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral partnership in semiconductors, batteries and other industry sectors, and to strengthen their cooperation on technology and supply chains, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases near 15,000 on gradual downtrend

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases came to around 15,000 on Wednesday to log a marked on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 14,957 new infection cases, including 19 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,384,701, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



N. Korean leader calls for strong defense power in meeting with army activists

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the strengthening of the country's defense during a meeting with local activists who support the nation's army, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

Kim made the remarks in a photo session Tuesday with "activists in the traits of assisting the army," who were invited to Pyongyang as special delegates to last week's military parade marking the 75th founding anniversary of the armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



S. Korea opens massive data center for AI research

SEOUL -- South Korea's science ministry said Wednesday it has opened a massive computing data center for artificial intelligence studies as part of the country's plan to build a world-class AI research network.

The Research Data Center of AI Innovation Hub, located in the Seoul campus of Korea University, is a computing lab with 35 petaFLOPS computers, which enable up to 100 researchers to carry out projects at the same time, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.



Military to issue verbal or written warnings to officials over failure to foil N.K. drone infiltrations

SEOUL -- South Korea's military has decided to give verbal or written warnings to some 10 uniformed officers in a disciplinary action over a botched operation against North Korean drone infiltrations late last year, informed sources said Wednesday.

Following the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS)'s inspection into the operation over the Dec. 26 incursions, the military made the decision, which critics said appears too lenient given the possibility that the drones could have been used for spying or lethal operations.

