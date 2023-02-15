K-pop girl band NewJeans, 9 others named to promote image of Seoul
SEOUL, Feb, 15 (Yonhap) -- Sensational K-pop girl band NewJeans and nine other celebrities have been named as public relations ambassadors to promote the image of the city of Seoul, the city government said Wednesday.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will hold a ceremony at Seoul City Hall on Thursday to present letters of appointment to the new honorary ambassadors, city officials said.
The 10, also including respected TV actor Roh Ju-hyun, singer Sean and YouTuber Syuka, will promote the public image of Seoul City for a renewable two-year term through public activities.
"The city appointed celebrities who share and practice the value of helping the underprivileged people for effective promotion of Seoul's slogan of 'Companion and allure'," a city official said.
