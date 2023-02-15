S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's food shortages appear to be worsening, South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday, amid a news report that the North has recently cut rations to the military.

The North has acknowledged the seriousness of its food shortages as it has called agricultural development a "very urgent" task for this year, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

The Dong-A Ilbo, a daily newspaper, reported Wednesday the North has cut daily rations to soldiers to 580 grams from 620 grams per person, marking the first reduction in the 2000s.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee session, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said the North is said to have asked the World Food Program to offer food assistance, as its food crisis has been apparently deteriorating.

"But the North's situation does not seem to have reached a point where people are dying of starvation, something like what was seen during the Arduous March (in the 1990s)," Kwon said.

North Korea plans to hold a plenary party meeting late this month to solely discuss food issues, which observers said points to its urgent need to tackle a food crisis.

The North is known for chronic food shortages that have been apparently aggravated in recent years amid global sanctions for its nuclear and missile programs, unfavorable weather and border lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Koreans farm in North Hwanghae Province, in this file photo, taken May 13, 2022, from the Odusan Unification Tower in the South Korean border city of Paju, 28 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

