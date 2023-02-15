KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 5,910 DN 60
TaekwangInd 728,000 DN 5,000
KAL 23,100 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 229,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 80,900 0
Boryung 9,040 DN 120
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 DN 1,200
Nongshim 357,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,550 UP 300
SGBC 51,000 DN 200
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 68,800 DN 1,000
Daesang 20,300 DN 400
KCC 232,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 66,200 DN 1,700
SKNetworks 3,885 DN 105
ORION Holdings 15,810 DN 260
GS E&C 21,750 DN 600
DongwonInd 45,000 DN 750
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 1,100
GS Retail 29,950 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 6,610 DN 90
Ottogi 462,000 DN 8,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 13,000
Hanmi Science 30,550 DN 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,960 DN 160
SKC 89,700 DN 2,900
KPIC 162,300 UP 100
LS 66,100 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 DN4000
GC Corp 123,000 DN 5,900
Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 UP 100
CJ 80,300 DN 1,100
LX INT 32,050 DN 1,100
TaihanElecWire 1,512 DN 39
DongkukStlMill 13,280 UP 360
KG DONGBU STL 8,720 UP 260
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,100 DN 1,900
KEPCO 18,250 DN 920
SKTelecom 46,600 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) Prosecution soon to decide on arrest warrant for opposition leader