KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiElev 28,100 DN 900
Hanchem 210,500 DN 500
ZINUS 32,400 DN 1,400
S-1 57,100 DN 100
SamsungSecu 33,150 DN 1,050
Mobis 211,500 DN 1,500
DWS 40,600 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,040 UP 10
COWAY 56,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 126,400 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,600 DN 3,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,235 DN 65
DONGSUH 20,000 DN 450
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,450 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 124,900 DN 2,000
Handsome 26,200 DN 300
IBK 10,130 DN 270
KT 33,200 DN 150
SamsungEng 26,750 DN 450
Hanon Systems 8,840 DN 130
SK 186,300 DN 11,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,600 DN 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23750 DN400
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,200 DN 1,900
Asiana Airlines 14,110 DN 30
SAMSUNG C&T 111,300 DN 1,800
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 UP 190
AmoreG 42,700 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 172,700 DN 1,000
Daewoong 18,180 DN 370
LOTTE 30,850 DN 850
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,940 DN 120
GCH Corp 16,380 DN 570
POSCO Holdings 325,500 UP 18,500
LotteChilsung 170,100 DN 2,800
DB INSURANCE 67,100 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 62,200 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,460 DN 150
SLCORP 26,450 DN 950
