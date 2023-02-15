KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Yuhan 51,900 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,700 DN 2,100
HMM 22,000 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 DN 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 49,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 DN 900
KorZinc 551,000 UP 13,000
Hanssem 45,300 DN 950
F&F 147,700 DN 4,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 DN 80
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,860 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 UP 500
Kogas 31,350 DN 750
LG Innotek 275,500 DN 5,500
SamsungElecMech 143,000 DN 1,900
KSOE 84,800 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 35,400 DN 350
MS IND 18,350 DN 540
S-Oil 83,400 DN 2,300
OCI 93,000 DN 400
DOOSAN 84,300 DN 2,500
DL 57,100 DN 800
HITEJINRO 25,200 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 83,500 DN 3,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,380 DN 410
KIA CORP. 72,600 DN 900
SK hynix 91,700 DN 1,700
Youngpoong 620,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 DN 800
Hanwha 28,050 DN 500
DB HiTek 46,650 DN 1,250
DSME 26,150 DN 350
HDSINFRA 8,350 UP 70
Kakao 63,600 DN 1,400
Doosan Enerbility 15,320 DN 640
Doosanfc 33,300 DN 1,450
LG Uplus 10,910 DN 230
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) Prosecution soon to decide on arrest warrant for opposition leader