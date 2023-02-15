KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWEC 4,360 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 DN 300
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 329,500 DN 5,000
LG Display 14,660 DN 40
NAVER 215,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 34,500 DN 400
LG H&H 687,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 674,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,900
NCsoft 409,500 DN 12,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,300 DN 1,100
COSMAX 79,300 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 38,050 DN 1,400
Celltrion 156,600 DN 4,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 DN 1,700
KIWOOM 104,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,350 DN 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 112,800 DN 500
KT&G 87,500 DN 1,100
TKG Huchems 19,050 DN 210
JB Financial Group 9,220 DN 260
DAEWOONG PHARM 121,400 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,900 DN 2,100
KIH 60,300 DN 1,300
GS 43,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 74,500 DN 3,700
Fila Holdings 39,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 DN 1,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 DN 2,550
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 148,900 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 12,100 DN 260
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 12,500
POONGSAN 34,050 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 2,600
Hansae 17,350 UP 660
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 650
CSWIND 66,900 DN 2,100
(MORE)
-
