KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,700 0
KOLON IND 44,700 DN 400
HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 27,700 DN 250
Meritz Financial 42,200 DN 1,400
BNK Financial Group 6,780 DN 160
emart 115,500 UP 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 42,550 DN 1,100
PIAM 31,300 DN 950
HANJINKAL 40,450 DN 1,400
CHONGKUNDANG 80,300 DN 500
DoubleUGames 46,200 DN 950
HL MANDO 46,300 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,850 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,440 DN 230
Netmarble 56,600 DN 4,100
KRAFTON 171,900 DN 2,400
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 400
ORION 123,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,750 DN 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,210 DN 460
BGF Retail 183,800 DN 1,400
SKCHEM 80,900 DN 2,400
HDC-OP 10,350 DN 440
HYOSUNG TNC 424,500 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 394,500 DN 11,500
HANILCMT 11,330 0
SKBS 70,600 DN 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 390
KakaoBank 24,600 DN 1,500
HYBE 197,200 DN 4,800
SK ie technology 61,800 DN 4,800
LG Energy Solution 527,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 34,050 DN 800
kakaopay 57,900 DN 2,300
K Car 12,760 DN 590
SKSQUARE 36,350 DN 650
ShinpoongPharm 20,500 DN 700
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) Prosecution soon to decide on arrest warrant for opposition leader