Coway Q4 net income down 12.9 pct to 76.1 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 76.1 billion won (US$59.4 million), down 12.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 163.7 billion won, up 17.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.6 percent to 980.2 billion won.

(END)