Coway 2022 net income down 1.7 pct to 457.5 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 457.5 billion won (US$356.8 million), down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 677.4 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 640.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 5.2 percent to 3.85 trillion won.

