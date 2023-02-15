SK On looks into suspension of its battery-powered Ford pickup truck
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On said Wednesday it is looking into the suspended production of Ford Motor Co.'s electric pickup truck equipped with its battery.
Ford Motor has suspended production and shipment of the all-electric F150 Lightning pickup since early last week to address a potential battery issue, according to foreign media reports.
SK On "is cooperating with Ford to find out what exactly caused the output suspension," a company spokesperson said over the phone.
The Detroit-based carmaker began Lightning production in April as part of its efforts to take the lead in the burgeoning market of EV pickup trucks.
The Lightning competes with General Motors Co.'s GMC Hummer EV and Rivian Automotive Inc.'s R1T pickup.
SK On is the car battery unit of SK Group, a chemical-to-construction conglomerate.
