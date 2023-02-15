S. Korea to send medical team, more aid materials to Turkey: minister

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to send a new relief team, mostly composed of medical workers, to Turkey this week as well as 55 tons of aid materials, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin made public the plan as he presided over an interagency meeting on ways to help the country struggling to deal with the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake.

He said the government plans to dispatch a team that consists of more than 20 workers.

South Korea currently has a search and rescue team operating in the Turkish city of Antakya, having already offered US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance.

South Korea will mobilize two military transport aircraft and a commercial flight for the delivery of relief aids, including tents and blankets, according to the minister.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to mobilize all available resources for the country's emergency relief and reconstruction efforts.



Members of a South Korean disaster relief team rescue a toddler in Antakya, the Turkish province of Hatay, on Feb. 9, 2023, after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. (Yonhap)

