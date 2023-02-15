S. Korea to send medical team, more aid materials to Turkey: minister
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to send a new relief team, mostly composed of medical workers, to Turkey this week as well as 55 tons of aid materials, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin made public the plan as he presided over an interagency meeting on ways to help the country struggling to deal with the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake.
He said the government plans to dispatch a team that consists of more than 20 workers.
South Korea currently has a search and rescue team operating in the Turkish city of Antakya, having already offered US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance.
South Korea will mobilize two military transport aircraft and a commercial flight for the delivery of relief aids, including tents and blankets, according to the minister.
On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to mobilize all available resources for the country's emergency relief and reconstruction efforts.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Military to issue verbal or written warnings to officials over failure to foil N.K. drone infiltrations