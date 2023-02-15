S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 15, 2023
All News 16:52 February 15, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.546 3.493 +5.3
2-year TB 3.586 3.522 +6.4
3-year TB 3.502 3.429 +7.3
10-year TB 3.471 3.398 +7.3
2-year MSB 3.555 3.482 +7.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.255 4.207 +4.8
91-day CD 3.490 3.480 +1.0
(END)
