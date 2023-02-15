Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 15, 2023

All News 16:52 February 15, 2023

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)

1-year TB 3.546 3.493 +5.3

2-year TB 3.586 3.522 +6.4

3-year TB 3.502 3.429 +7.3

10-year TB 3.471 3.398 +7.3

2-year MSB 3.555 3.482 +7.3

3-year CB (AA-) 4.255 4.207 +4.8

91-day CD 3.490 3.480 +1.0

