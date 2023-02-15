Is Dongseo Q4 net income down 46.7 pct to 32.5 bln won
All News 18:09 February 15, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 32.5 billion won (US$25.4 million), down 46.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 166.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 19.2 percent to 521.2 billion won.
