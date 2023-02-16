U.S. agricultural exports to S. Korea reach all-time high in 2022: U.S. data
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Shipments of American agricultural products to South Korea reached a record high of over US$10 billion last year, U.S. data showed Wednesday.
U.S. exports of agricultural products to South Korea came to $10.05 billion in 2022, up 2 percent from $9.85 billion a year before, according to the data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The 2022 total also marks a whopping 67.3 percent spike from $5.97 billion in 2013.
The top 10 export items to South Korea included dairy products, corn, wheat and soy beans, while beef and beef products topped the list with $2.7 billion worth of products shipped to the country in 2022, followed by pork and pork products with $608.2 million, according to the data.
U.S. exports of beef and beef products to South Korea jumped over 340 percent over the past 10 years, it showed.
In 2022, South Korea was the world's 6th largest market for U.S. agricultural products.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
Military to issue verbal or written warnings to officials over failure to foil N.K. drone infiltrations
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year