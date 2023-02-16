Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to freeze public utility fees, increase gas support for vulnerable (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for stabilization of public utility fees, urges breakup of oligopolies in banking, telcos (Kookmin Daily)
-- Med schools become 'black hole' in S. Korea as engineering students rush to get medical degrees (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon announces plan to freeze public utility fees in first half, pressures banking, telco industries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for breakup of oligopolies in banking, telcos (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea sees drop in employment in manufacturing industry (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't decides to stabilize major public utility, energy, telco fees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks to break up oligopolies in banking, telecommunications (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon urges banking, telco industries to help ease public burden (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon pressures telcos to share people's economic burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon calls for breakup of oligopolies in banking, telco industries (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Transportation fares frozen, utility rate hikes slowed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's job growth hits 2-year low as manufacturing sector sputters (Korea Herald)
-- Regulator seeks to break up oligopoly in banking industry (Korea Times)
